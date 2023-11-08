Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08
[08.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.11.23
|IE000JL9SV51
|493,570.00
|USD
|0
|4,941,672.38
|10.0121
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.11.23
|IE000BQ3SE47
|5,070,550.00
|SEK
|0
|508,527,715.16
|100.2904
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.11.23
|IE000LSFKN16
|8,000.00
|GBP
|0
|80,021.30
|10.003
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.11.23
|IE000LH4DDC2
|66,650.00
|EUR
|0
|661,958.33
|9.9319