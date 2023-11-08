DJ Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 42.7288 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27471 CODE: EAHG LN ISIN: LU2368674045

November 08, 2023 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)