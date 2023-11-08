DJ Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA LN) Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Nov-2023 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.4424 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14027483 CODE: SADA LN ISIN: LU2300294589 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300294589 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SADA LN Sequence No.: 283402 EQS News ID: 1767827 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1767827&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2023 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)