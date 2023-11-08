Bioz, Inc.: Bioz Inc. Has Partnered With InnovaPrep to Bring Scientific Research-Based Product Validation to InnovaPrep's Customers

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Bioz, Inc., a leading AI software company based in Silicon Valley, is thrilled to announce its partnership with InnovaPrep, a prominent supplier of innovative sample collection and concentration solutions that transform microbiological workflows to detect threats faster, easier, and better. InnovaPrep has been supporting industry, public health labs, academia, and government labs since 2009.



Bioz Badges

Bioz Badge Displayed on InnovaPrep's Website





This new partnership benefits InnovaPrep's customers by harnessing Bioz's product-specific article suggestions directly on its website's product pages through Bioz Badges, dynamic web-based digital citation widgets. The Bioz widgets display detailed structured product information, presenting snippets from scientific articles, images, tables, and figure legends, allowing InnovaPrep's customers to access relevant scientific use cases in real time. Bioz Badges also display objective Bioz Stars scores that highlight each product's track record of success in past scientific research, calculated by algorithmically analyzing a diverse set of parameters, such as product mentions, article publication date, and journal impact factor, among others.

"We are extremely excited about our partnership with InnovaPrep," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO of Bioz. "InnovaPrep's products are improving workflows and producing effective research. This partnership surfaces the latest relevant product citations and applications directly onto InnovaPrep's product pages, allowing researchers to make data-driven purchasing decisions."

"Bioz Badges seamlessly integrate into our website, and they have been extremely user-friendly for researchers," said Kathi Ruegsegger, President at InnovaPrep, also adding that "Bioz Badges have proven to be a valuable internal resource for our team, offering a reliable means to source product citation data."

Bioz Badges are now available on InnovaPrep's website, and researchers can benefit from this valuable resource immediately. Visit InnovaPrep to explore its broad range of products, and to discover Bioz Badges, that will help guide your selection of optimal research products.

About Bioz, Inc.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions also include Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

InnovaPrep

To learn more about Bioz Badges and the Bioz Partner Program, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt

CEO

pr@bioz.com

Ann Packingham

Marketing & Distribution

apack@innovaprep.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800409/bioz-inc-has-partnered-with-innovaprep-to-bring-scientific-research-based-product-validation-to-innovapreps-customers