Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.11.2023 | 10:42
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 07 November 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 07 November 2023 623.45 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 614.31 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

08 November 2023


Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.