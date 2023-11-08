Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Date
Number of shares
Number of theoretical
Number of actual
(exercisable at
31 October 2023
454 434 358
454 434 358
454 322 386
(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.
PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme with a share capital of 4,544,354.61
Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris
