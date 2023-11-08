Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2023 | 11:11
Egress Software Technologies Ltd: Egress Announces Integration with CrowdStrike to Prevent Cloud Email-based Threats Driven by Human Risk

Integration with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® Platform enhances Egress' adaptive security model with identity risk data to prevent the risky human email behaviors that can lead to a breach

November 8th, 2023 - London, UK - Egress announced a new integration with CrowdStrike to enhance the way organizations manage human risk in email. The integration of the Egress Intelligent Email Security suite with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform enhances Egress' adaptive security model with identity risk scoring from CrowdStrike Identity Threat Protection - empowering customers to stop email-based threats driven by risky human behaviors.

Egress offers an adaptive security model for cloud email, dynamically automating threat protection and transforming human risk management on email. The Egress Intelligent Email Security suite combines adaptive security architecture with AI-based detection capabilities to defend organizations from advanced phishing attacks, human error, and data loss.

Egress generates aggregated individual risk scores by augmenting product telemetry, open-source intelligence, and behavioral data with threat intelligence taken from any third-party security application via a two-way open APIs. When a score reaches a higher risk threshold, products in the Intelligent Email Security platform automatically adapt their controls to defend against advanced inbound and outbound threats. Following today's announcement, Egress' risk score will be enriched with data from the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform to provide a holistic view of user human risk.

Egress CEO Tony Pepper comments: "Every year, reports from across the industry highlight that the human element is involved in the majority of security incidents. Changing this narrative is only possible if vendors work together to share intelligence that can be aggregated to provide a hyper-accurate understanding of human risk across an organization. As technology suppliers within the customer ecosystem, we can all leverage enhanced user risk scores to automate better protection and surface insights that can be rapidly actioned by security teams. Today's announcement is a positive step in that direction for Egress customers, enabling them to dynamically respond as risk changes across their estate and prepare for threats before they materialize."

For more information, request a personalized product demonstration here.

For press inquiries, please contact:
Destiny Gillbee
egress@c8consulting.co.uk

About Egress
As advanced persistent threats continue to evolve, we recognize that people are the biggest risk to organizations' security and are most vulnerable when using email.

Egress is the only cloud email security platform to continuously assess human risk and dynamically adapt policy controls, preparing customers to defend against advanced phishing attacks and outbound data breaches before they happen. Leveraging contextual machine learning and neural networks, with seamless integration using cloud-native API architecture, Egress provides enhanced email protection, deep visibility into human risk, and instant time to value.

Trusted by the world's biggest brands, Egress is private equity backed with offices in London, Sheffield, Cheltenham, New York, Boston, and Toronto.


