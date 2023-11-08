DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Nov-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 388.0363 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2685948 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 283425 EQS News ID: 1767949 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1767949&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2023 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)