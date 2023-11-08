DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GPAB LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Nov-2023 / 10:42 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.7322 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9162499 CODE: GPAB LN ISIN: LU2198882362

November 08, 2023 04:42 ET (09:42 GMT)