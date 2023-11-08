DJ Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc (MEUG LN) Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Nov-2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 157.4223 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4524259 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 283424 EQS News ID: 1767947 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 08, 2023 04:45 ET (09:45 GMT)