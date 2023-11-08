Attributes 446% Revenue Growth to its Innovative AI Platform and the unwavering commitment of its team to deliver AI that makes the enterprise more human.

Uniphore, one of the world's largest AI-native companies, today announced it ranked 299th with 446% growth on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.

This recognition is the latest milestone as Uniphore continues to achieve record growth off an already impressive revenue base and expand its global footprint, product capabilities, and strategic vision to enable enterprise organizations to leverage the latest AI innovations. What's more, this record growth was achieved during highly volatile economic times around the world, which is a testament to the team's resilience and focus on customers and innovation.

"To be included in the Deloitte Fast 500 list of fastest growing companies is a validation of our team's hard work and the willingness of our customers to continue to innovate with us. Our more than 1500 global enterprise customers and end clients are looking for Enterprise-class solutions that are built on an AI-native platform to ultimately deliver better customer and employee experiences," said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder, and CEO of Uniphore. "We are bringing the latest in multimodal AI to the enterprise while ensuring that these AI interactions remain distinctly human. We remain at the forefront in this space and look forward to even more growth as we help organizations navigate the ever-evolving landscape of AI."

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies both public and private in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Uniphore

Uniphore is one of the largest B2B AI-native companies decades-proven, built-for-scale, and designed for the Enterprise. The company drives business outcomes, across multiple industry verticals, and the largest global deployments. Uniphore infuses AI into every part of the Enterprise that impacts the customer. We deliver the only multimodal architecture centered on customers that combines Generative AI, Knowledge AI, Emotion AI, Workflow Automation and a co-pilot to guide you. We understand better than anyone how to capture voice, video, text, and how to analyze all types of data.

As AI becomes more powerful, every part of the Enterprise that impacts the customer will be disrupted. We believe the future will run on the connective tissue between people, machines and data: all in service of creating the most human processes and experiences for customers and employees.

