Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Young Minds Incorporated (YMII) on November 9, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the YMII/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on November 9, 2023.

Young Minds Incorporated (YMII) is a blockchain project aiming to create a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing the metaverse, blockchain gaming, exchanges, public chains, NFTs, and more, with a focus on open, innovative, and globally distributed business and financial systems in the Web3.0 era.

Introducing Young Minds Incorporated

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Young Minds Incorporated (YMII), an ambitious blockchain project that has its roots in Singapore and is initiated by the YMI Blockchain Foundation. Collaborating with top global blockchain technology teams, YMII aims to develop a robust underlying blockchain system with a focus on the YMI Fund for staking. Investors can participate by staking their funds, allowing for flexible entry and exit. The project's strategic goal is to establish a presence in key blockchain core industries, including the metaverse, blockchain gaming, exchanges, public chains, and NFT collateral, ultimately creating a thriving ecosystem for the Web3.0 era.

One of YMII's core strengths lies in its commitment to continuous innovation in blockchain technology, extensive business applications, and meticulous governance. With mature and robust technical support, strategic partnerships with global financial institutions and governments, and a dedicated foundation for fund custody and sustainability, YMII positions itself to make significant contributions to the trillion-dollar markets in blockchain, big data, metaverse, blockchain gaming, exchanges, and more.

YMII envisions disrupting traditional financial architectures by constructing an open and innovative global distributed business and financial system. The project aims to build a comprehensive distributed financial infrastructure that challenges conventional financial models, paving the way for a more inclusive and decentralized global financial landscape.

In summary, YMII is a forward-looking blockchain project originating from Singapore, backed by a strong technical team and global partnerships. It aspires to shape the future of blockchain technology by venturing into various core blockchain industries and establishing a vibrant ecosystem for the Web3.0 era, all while emphasizing innovation, transparency, and financial inclusivity. However, it's crucial to conduct thorough due diligence and stay informed about the project's developments and risks before considering any investment or participation.

About YMII Token

YMII token is the native cryptocurrency of the YMII blockchain ecosystem, serving as a fundamental component of its decentralized network. With the ticker symbol "$YMII," this token plays a pivotal role in various aspects of the ecosystem, including staking, governance, and participation in the platform's diverse applications. Holders of $YMI have the opportunity to engage in staking and mining activities, earning incentives within the YMII ecosystem. As the backbone of the platform, $YMII facilitates secure and efficient transactions, making it an essential element in the growing world of blockchain-based finance, gaming, and metaverse applications within the Web3.0 era.

Based on BEP20, YMII has a total supply of 1 million (i.e. 1,000,000). It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on November 9, 2023. Investors who are interested in YMII can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

