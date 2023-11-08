Hard Asset Management, Inc: Hard Asset Management Spotlights Rising Global Interest in U.S. and World Rare Coins

Company sees continued strong growth into 2024 amidst rising collector and investor demand globally

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / The rare coin market has experienced a unprecedented surge in demand and price appreciation by both collectors and investors worldwide, with 2021 and 2022 being record-breaking years. The pace has accelerated even further in late 2023, setting the stage for what could be the biggest bull market ever seen in US and world rare coins.

"At Hard Asset Management, one of the world's largest dealers of precious metals and rare coins, we have a talented research team that identifies undervalued rare coins and is committed to providing the finest selection of both U.S. and World rare coins. With 2023 already surpassing expectations, we are positioning ourselves for an even more extraordinary year in 2024," says Christian Briggs, CEO of Hard Asset Management. "Prices are on an upward trajectory, and with new collectors and investors entering the market daily, the growth we've seen this year is only a prelude to the exceptional expansion we anticipate for the next."

Investors, seeking stable assets amidst recent economic fluctuations, have increasingly turned to rare coins as a safe haven, with significant infusions from venture capitalists and private equity firms amplifying this trend. In December 2020, PCGS was acquired for $700 million by D1 Capital Partners & Cohen Private Ventures. Following that, Blackstone invested $500 million in the rare coin market in June 2021 by acquiring NGC, the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

Here are a few examples of recommendations via PCGS:

1803 $1, PR CAM 65+

2020: $875,000

2023: $1,450,000

1849 $10 Mormon MS 55

2020: $750,000

2023: $1,300,000

1796 $2.50 BD-2, No Stars MS 63

2020: $1,150,000

2023: $2,250,000

1815 $5 MS 62

2020: $1,175,000

2023: $3,500,000

1876-CC 20C MS 65

2020: $550,000

2023: $1,000,000

1873-CC 25C No Arrows MS 64

2020: $475,000

2023: $850,000

1864-S $5 MS 65+

2020: $300,000

2023: $500,000

Hard Asset Management has acknowledged these market trends, advocating for investment in rare and ultra-rare U.S. and European coinage. The firm has recently augmented its reserve collection with exceptional rarities and broadened its inventory with some of the most remarkable coins in the world, thus ensuring its readiness to cater to the escalating demand for these prestigious and ultra-rare numismatic collectibles, a demand that is expected to soar further in 2024.

