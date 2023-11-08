MMJ International Holdings: DEA's Disregard: Unraveling the Delays in MMJ's Medical Marijuana Research of Suffering Law Enforcement Patients

DEA'S MANDATE IS DRUG DIVERSION, SECURITY AND TO FACILITATE DRUG DEVELOPMENT?

DEA DIRECTOR ANNE MILGRAM THINKS DIFFERENTLY. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS SUFFER.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, MMJ BioPharma Labs, and MMJ International Holdings are the premier triad of cannabis companies focused on developing marijuana-derived pharmaceuticals for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Huntington's disease (HD). MMJ has two Investigational New Drug (IND) applications filed with the FDA to conduct its clinical trials and drug development. The FDA has awarded MMJ an orphan award for its cannabis Huntington's studies.

However the DEA continues its bureaucratic delay forcing MMJ BioPharma Cultivation's attorney Megan Sheehan, to sue the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in the US Court of Appeals over what it calls "exponential delays" with the application process that has hamstrung the companies' business, medical research and stymied clinical trials.

MMJ's clinical research would benefit the DEA's own law enforcement officers suffering from debilitating neurological disorders. MMJ BioPharma Cultivation's petition forced the DEA to act as mandated by President Biden's Marijuana Research and Expansion Act.

The DEA's federal mandate is security, divergence and not to inhibit the manufacturing of a drug that may help patients suffering from chronic diseases like Parkinson, Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's disease. However the DEA has the audacity to respond to MMJ's complaint with the request for more bureaucratic red tape responses.

DEA'S FLAGRANT DISREGARD FOR THE RULE OF LAW

Why has DEA delayed the MMJ application to grow marijuana for use in clinical trials and drug development?

Duane Boise the companies President stated "As the MMJ companies continue to overcome their struggle with the DEA's unexplained and unanswered delay, the issue is why has the DEA failed its legislative mandate? The DEA's incomprehensible actions are denying suffering patients potential relief from the many benefits that cannabis will offer."

The DEA administration states," the DEA anticipates that additional strains of marijuana will be produced and made available to researchers. This should facilitate research, advance scientific understanding about the effects of marijuana, and potentially aid in the development of safe and effective drug products that may be approved for marketing by the Food and Drug Administration," however talk is cheap.

Duane Boise the company President lamented "talk is cheap and we are watching the inaction of the DEA". He further stated "We will get to the bottom of this at all cost."

Congressman Buddy Carter recently slammed the DEA at a congressional hearing calling the agency the "EPITOME OF INEPTITUDE" he continued stating "as a practicing pharmacist for many years the worse thing for me to do is to fill a prescription for someone that doesn't need it however if they do need it I want to fill the prescription. If marijuana truly has medical benefit I want to know".

Listening to the congressman one can recognize that he has clearly defined the WHAT. The only remaining question is WHY?

Is the DEA acting intentionally? Does the DEA have a hidden agenda? Is the DEA personnel incompetent or merely under staffed? Or all of the above.

Millions of Americans depend on the DEA for their well being and they not only deserve an answer they demand an answer.

MMJ is represented by Attorney Megan Sheehan of Rhode Island.

