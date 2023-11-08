G-P Named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List

Recognition reflects record growth in 2022 and continued industry leadership

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY- G-P (Globalization Partners), the pioneer and recognized leader in the global employment industry, known for setting the standard in global employment compliance, today announced its listing on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.

"As more companies embrace a global mindset and tap into an everywhere workforce, G-P's own growth has paralleled the global growth ambitions of the organizations we serve," said Simone Nardi, chief financial officer, G-P. "Driving innovation is deeply embedded in G-P's DNA. We continue to challenge the status quo, empowering businesses to access global talent to drive their business growth efficiently and stay ahead of the curve and the competition."

This is the first year G-P has been recognized as a Technology Fast 500 company. The recognition is a testament to G-P's growth and market leadership and a compelling affirmation of how the company not only established the EOR category but is reinventing it with new global growth technology solutions. In the last year, G-P has also placed in the highest position the Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, NelsonHall's Global EOR Services NEAT evaluation report and the IEC Group Global EOR Study.

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

G-P is the pioneer and recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P MeridianTM Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues. To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook, or check out our Blog.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

