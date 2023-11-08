Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
08.11.23
13:21 Uhr
38,740 Euro
+1,010
+2,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2023 | 12:11
Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2024

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 November 2023 at 1:00 pm


Announcement of Sampo plc's results and Annual General Meeting in 2024

Sampo plc will publish a Financial Statement Release for 2023 on 8 February 2024. Sampo will report its results on following days during 2024:

- 7 May 2024: Interim Statement for the period January-March 2024

- 7 August 2024: Half-Year Financial Report for the period January-June 2024

- 6 November 2024: Interim Statement for the period January-September 2024

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' Report, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2023 will be published at www.sampo.com/year2023 (https://www.sampo.com/year2023) during week 12.

The Annual General Meeting of Sampo plc will be held 25 April 2024.The dividend will be paid on 7 May 2024 at the earliest.

Sustainability Report will be published around the turn of March and April 2024 and Sampo Group's Solvency and Financial Condition Report in May 2024.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com/)


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
