RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. ("LL Flooring" or "Company") (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in the U.S., today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
"We continue to navigate uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment due to low consumer confidence, inflation, an elevated interest and mortgage rate environment and lower existing home sales. Despite external headwinds, we remain confident in our ability to deliver the high-touch service of an independent flooring retailer combined with the value, assortment, and convenience of a national brand," said President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Tyson.
"We are disappointed in our third quarter results, which continued to be negatively impacted by the macroeconomic environment, as well as internal challenges that we are focused on as we execute against our strategic initiatives. To that end, we remain committed and continue to execute on our brand transformation strategy and our five strategic initiatives, which include: focusing investments on our top growth priorities; growing our brand awareness; enhancing our product offerings by innovating products; ensuring a consistent customer experience across our omnichannel network; and improving operating efficiencies. We believe each initiative will improve sales productivity and profitability long term."
"I believe that we are seeing promising signs that our strategic initiatives are starting to improve our capabilities, and this gives us confidence that we will return to growth as the economic environment improves and, in the long term, regain share in what we believe will be a growing industry that is driven by long-term tailwinds for hard surface flooring and remodels such as aging housing stock, increased household formation, and rising home values."
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Net sales of $215.8 million decreased $53.0 million, or 19.7%, versus the third quarter of 2022, driven by a decrease in transaction count reflecting lower spending by consumers and Pros.
- Total comparable store sales decreased 20.5% versus the same period last year.
- During the third quarter, the Company opened one store, bringing total stores to 443 as of September 30, 2023.
- Gross profit of $68.5 million decreased 28.3%, or $27.1 million, and gross margin of 31.7% decreased 390 basis points. The decrease in gross profit and margin was driven by an unfavorable $10.7 million 2012-2013 antidumping duty rate change and $1.6 million in incremental costs related to U.S. Customs ("CBP") detentions on certain vinyl flooring products from Asia that contain PVC as a consequence of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act ("UFLPA"). Excluding the 2023 charges related to antidumping duties and vinyl delays, adjusted gross profit1 of $80.9 million decreased $14.7 million and adjusted gross margin1 of 37.5% increased 190 basis points. The decrease in adjusted gross profit1 is driven by a decrease in transaction count reflecting lower spending by Pros and consumers, while the increase in adjusted gross margin1 primarily reflects freight cost relief and the sourcing team's agility in finding alternative country / vendor sourcing strategies.
- SG&A expense of $98.1 million was 45.5% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $99.7 million or 37.1% of net sales in the third quarter of 2022. SG&A expense in the third quarter of 2023 included a $0.1 million charge for legal fees charged to earnings related to the vinyl CBP detentions, and SG&A expense in the third quarter of 2022 included a $0.2 million insurance recovery related to the Gold litigation. Excluding the impact of the legal fees and recoveries, adjusted SG&A1 expense was $98.0 million, or 45.4% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $99.8 million or 37.1% of net sales in the prior period.
- The decreases in both SG&A and adjusted SG&A1 expense for the quarter reflected restructuring cost savings and lower variable costs due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by investment in our growth priorities and long-term initiatives such as the Dallas distribution center, increases in labor and occupancy, and store closure costs.
- The increases in both SG&A and adjusted SG&A1 expense as a percentage of net sales were due primarily to expense deleverage from lower sales volumes.
- Operating loss was $29.6 million compared to $4.1 million in the prior year, and operating margin of (13.7)% decreased 1,220 basis points compared to the third quarter of last year. Adjusted operating loss1 was $17.1 million dollars compared to $4.3 million last year, and adjusted operating margin1 of (7.9)% decreased 630 basis points compared to the third quarter of last year.
- Other expense of $6.4 million increased $5.7 million compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by a $5.5 million interest charge related to an unfavorable 2012-2013 antidumping duty rate change. Excluding the interest charge related to the antidumping duty rate change, adjusted other expense1 increased $0.2 million to $0.9 million for the quarter.
- Loss per diluted share was $1.25 for the third quarter compared to $0.13 for the third quarter of last year. Adjusted loss per diluted share1 was $0.78 for the third quarter compared to $0.14 for the third quarter of last year.
1Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Information" section and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables below for more information.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
As of September 30, 2023, the Company had liquidity of $120.2 million, consisting of excess availability under its Credit Agreement of $110.2 million, and cash and cash equivalents of $10.0 million.
During the first nine months of 2023, the Company generated $8.4 million of cash flows from operating activities primarily driven by sell throughs of merchandise inventories and reduced inventory purchases. Merchandise inventories decreased approximately 14.9%, or $49.7 million, from December 31, 2022, returning to a historically optimal level.
2023 Business Outlook
The Company continues to navigate uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment due to consumer confidence, inflation, a volatile interest and mortgage rate environment and lower existing home sales. As a result, the Company is not providing financial guidance at this time.
The Company is, however, providing the following commentary:
- The Company expects full year revenues to continue to be challenged due to macro uncertainty. However, the Company is focusing investments on our top growth priorities to drive sales, including further harnessing the capabilities of our Customer Relationship Management ("CRM") system to generate more opportunities, expanding our carpet offering across our store portfolio, and delivering exceptional service to the Pro customer.
- We continue enhancing our omnichannel brand campaign as we continue to focus on growing our brand awareness. Further, we believe brands that are innovating and creating new products will win in the long-term, and we continuously build on the strengths of our merchandising and sourcing teams to enhance our product offerings.
- We remain focused on identifying further efficiencies and further improving our inventory management practices to yield continued improvements in our overall working capital. We regularly review our store portfolio for profitability and cash flow, and in the third quarter, we implemented a new, more disciplined approach through which we identified 8 underperforming stores we will be closing in 2023 and early 2024. The Company expects to incur expense between $2 million and $3 million to close these stores, with approximately $1.7 million of this expense recorded in the third quarter of 2023 related to lease, property and equipment, and inventory write-downs, employee termination benefits, and accelerated depreciation of property and equipment.
- Since we initiated a strategic review of our cost structure early this year, we have achieved $7.3 million of realized savings year-to-date, with $3.7 million of those savings realized in the third quarter. We continue to prudently manage expenses and focus on aligning our cost structure with our current rate of sales to preserve profitability.
- We expect to spend approximately $20 million in 2023 primarily to support our strategic investments, including the Dallas distribution center, carpet rollout, and CRM. We remain on track to roll out CRM capabilities for all customers by the end of the year.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring is one of the country's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with 443 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. In addition, the Company also began offering carpet during 2023, with 61 store locations offering carpet as of the end of the third quarter. LL Flooring stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, Pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.
Non-GAAP and Other Information
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in the body of this press release and in the supplemental tables at the end of the release: (i) Adjusted Gross Profit; (ii) Adjusted Gross Margin; (iii) Adjusted SG&A; (iv) Adjusted SG&A as a Percentage of Net Sales; (v) Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income; (vi) Adjusted Operating Margin; (vii) Adjusted Other Expense; (viii) Adjusted Other Expense as a Percentage of Net Sales; (ix) Adjusted (Loss) Earnings; and (x) Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental measures may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures are presented because we believe the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends related to our financial condition and results of operations, These measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our ongoing operating performance, and management, in certain cases, uses them to determine incentive compensation. The presented non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that management does not believe reflect our core operating performance, which include incremental costs of sales and associated legal costs related to disruptions to supply chain and other trade regulations and changes in antidumping and countervailing duties, as such items are outside of our control or due to their inherent unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-routine, or non-cash nature. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the pages that follow (certain numbers may not sum due to rounding).
(Tables Follow)
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
In Thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
9,965
$
10,800
Merchandise Inventories, Net
282,622
332,296
Prepaid Expenses
8,477
9,054
Other Current Assets
18,834
17,598
Total Current Assets
319,898
369,748
Property and Equipment, Net
98,979
101,758
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
144,512
123,172
Deferred Tax Assets, Net
-
13,697
Other Assets
5,426
5,578
Total Assets
$
568,815
$
613,953
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
$
61,205
$
47,733
Customer Deposits and Store Credits
42,252
43,767
Accrued Compensation
6,867
9,070
Sales and Income Tax Liabilities
2,170
3,574
Accrual for Legal Matters and Settlements
20,589
22,159
Operating Lease Liabilities - Current
31,666
34,509
Other Current Liabilities
26,488
19,712
Total Current Liabilities
191,237
180,524
Other Long-Term Liabilities
6,670
6,162
Operating Lease Liabilities - Long-Term
120,048
99,186
Credit Agreement
77,000
72,000
Total Liabilities
394,955
357,872
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Common Stock ($0.001 par value; 35,000 shares authorized; 30,971 and 30,758 shares issued and 28,840 and 28,695 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively)
31
31
Treasury Stock, at cost (2,131 and 2,063 shares, respectively)
(153,607
)
(153,331
)
Additional Capital
235,443
231,839
Retained Earnings
91,993
177,542
Total Stockholders' Equity
173,860
256,081
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
568,815
$
613,953
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Unaudited)
In Thousands, Except Per Share Data
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Sales
Net Merchandise Sales
$
183,579
$
229,204
$
596,267
$
731,044
Net Services Sales
32,267
39,617
96,699
115,766
Total Net Sales
215,846
268,821
692,966
846,810
Cost of Sales
Cost of Merchandise Sold
120,878
142,041
373,568
449,987
Cost of Services Sold
26,460
31,198
78,359
90,412
Total Cost of Sales
147,338
173,239
451,927
540,399
Gross Profit
68,508
95,582
241,039
306,411
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
98,109
99,692
304,294
300,804
Operating (Loss) Income
(29,601
)
(4,110
)
(63,255
)
5,607
Other Expense
6,391
646
8,225
830
(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes
(35,992
)
(4,756
)
(71,480
)
4,777
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
(30
)
(982
)
14,069
1,778
Net (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
$
(35,962
)
$
(3,774
)
$
(85,549
)
$
2,999
Net (Loss) Income per Common Share-Basic
$
(1.25
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(2.97
)
$
0.10
Net (Loss) Income per Common Share-Diluted
$
(1.25
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(2.97
)
$
0.10
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
28,839
28,668
28,769
28,859
Diluted
28,839
28,668
28,769
29,010
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
In Thousands
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net (Loss) Income
$
(85,549
)
$
2,999
Adjustments to Reconcile Net (Loss) Income:
Depreciation and Amortization
14,597
13,723
Deferred Income Tax Provision
13,806
51
Income on Vouchers Redeemed for Legal Settlements
(622
)
(1,051
)
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
3,604
2,818
Provision for Inventory Obsolescence Reserves
3,005
742
Loss on Disposal of Fixed Assets
29
-
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Merchandise Inventories
45,714
(113,828
)
Accounts Payable
15,589
(1,619
)
Customer Deposits and Store Credits
(1,515
)
(18,186
)
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
(463
)
(4,861
)
Accrued Compensation
(2,203
)
(2,536
)
Accrual for Legal Matters and Settlements
244
293
Payments for Legal Matters and Settlements
(224
)
(8,123
)
Other Assets and Liabilities
2,406
5,814
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
8,418
(123,764
)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of Property and Equipment
(13,977
)
(16,787
)
Other Investing Activities
-
64
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(13,977
)
(16,723
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Borrowings on Credit Agreement
237,000
201,000
Payments on Credit Agreement
(232,000
)
(132,000
)
Common Stock Repurchased
-
(7,947
)
Other Financing Activities
(276
)
296
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
4,724
61,349
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(835
)
(79,138
)
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
10,800
85,189
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
9,965
$
6,051
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Operating and Financing Activities:
Relief of Inventory for Vouchers Redeemed for Legal Settlements
$
968
$
1,849
Tenant Improvement Allowance for Leases
(196
)
(1,148
)
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Items impacting gross margin with comparisons to the prior-year periods include:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
(in thousands, except percentage data)
Gross Profit/Margin, as reported (GAAP)
$
68,508
31.7
%
$
95,582
35.6
%
$
241,039
34.8
%
$
306,411
36.2
%
Vinyl Charges1
1,637
0.8
%
-
-
%
6,126
0.9
%
-
-
%
Antidumping and Countervailing Adjustments2
10,713
5.0
%
-
-
%
10,713
1.5
%
977
0.1
%
Adjustment Items Subtotal
12,350
5.7
%
-
-
%
16,839
2.4
%
977
0.1
%
Adjusted Gross Profit/Margin (non-GAAP measures)
$
80,858
37.5
%
$
95,582
35.6
%
$
257,878
37.2
%
$
307,388
36.3
%
1 This amount represents costs related to CBP detentions on flooring products that contain PVC as a consequence of the UFLPA.
2 This amount represents net antidumping and countervailing income associated with applicable prior-year shipments of engineered hardwood from China.
Items impacting SG&A with comparisons to the prior-year periods include:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
(in thousands, except percentage data)
SG&A, as reported (GAAP)
$
98,109
45.5
%
$
99,692
37.1
%
$
304,294
43.9
%
$
300,804
35.5
%
Recovery for Legal Matters and Settlements3
-
-
%
(150
)
(0.1
)%
-
-
%
(150
)
-
%
Legal and Professional Fees4
143
0.1
%
-
-
%
922
0.1
%
-
-
%
Adjusted SG&A (a non-GAAP measure)
$
97,966
45.4
%
$
99,842
37.1
%
$
303,372
43.8
%
$
300,954
35.5
%
3 This amount represents insurance recovery related to the Gold Litigation recorded in the third quarter of 2022, described more fully in Item 1, Note 7 to the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements filed in the September 30, 2022 10-Q.
4 This amount represents incremental legal and professional fees charged to earnings related to the vinyl CBP detentions. This does not include all legal costs incurred by the Company.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Items impacting operating (loss) income and operating margin with comparisons to the prior-year periods include:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
(in thousands, except percentage data)
Operating (Loss) Income, as reported (GAAP)
$
(29,601
)
(13.7
)%
$
(4,110
)
(1.5
)%
$
(63,255
)
(9.1
)%
$
5,607
0.7
%
Gross Margin Adjustment Items:
Vinyl Charges1
1,637
0.8
%
-
-
%
6,126
0.9
%
-
-
%
Antidumping and Countervailing Adjustments2
10,713
5.0
%
-
-
%
10,713
1.5
%
977
0.1
%
Gross Margin Adjustment Items Subtotal
12,350
5.8
%
-
-
%
16,839
2.4
%
977
0.1
%
SG&A Adjustment Items:
Recovery for Legal Matters and Settlements3
-
-
%
(150
)
(0.1
)%
-
-
%
(150
)
-
%
Legal and Professional Fees4
143
0.1
%
-
-
%
922
0.1
%
-
-
%
SG&A Adjustment Items Subtotal
143
0.1
%
(150
)
(0.1
)%
922
0.1
%
(150
)
-
%
Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income/ Margin (a non-GAAP measure)
$
(17,108
)
(7.9
)%
$
(4,260
)
(1.6
)%
$
(45,494
)
(6.6
)%
$
6,434
0.8
%
1,2,3,4 See the Gross Profit and SG&A sections above for more detailed explanations of these individual items.
Items impacting other expense with comparisons to the prior year periods include:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
(in thousands, except percentage data)
Other Expense, as reported (GAAP)
$
6,391
3.0
%
$
646
0.2
%
$
8,225
1.2
%
$
830
0.1
%
Interest Impact Related to Antidumping and Countervailing Adjustments5
5,537
2.6
%
-
-
%
5,537
0.8
%
(2
)
-
%
Adjusted Other Expense/Adjusted Other Expense as a % of Sales (a non-GAAP measure)
$
854
0.4
%
$
646
0.2
%
$
2,688
0.4
%
$
832
0.1
%
5 This amount represents the interest income impact of certain antidumping and countervailing adjustments related to applicable prior-year shipments of engineered hardwood from China.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Items impacting (loss) earnings per diluted share with comparisons to the prior-year periods include:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net (Loss) Income, as reported (GAAP)
$
(35,962
)
$
(3,774
)
$
(85,549
)
$
2,999
Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share (GAAP)
$
(1.25
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(2.97
)
$
0.10
Gross Margin Adjustment Items:
Vinyl Charges1
1,637
-
6,126
-
Antidumping and Countervailing Adjustments2
10,713
-
10,713
977
Gross Margin Adjustment Items Subtotal
12,350
-
16,839
977
SG&A Adjustment Items:
Recovery for Legal Matters and Settlements3
-
(150
)
-
(150
)
Legal and Professional Fees4
143
-
922
-
SG&A Adjustment Items Subtotal
143
(150
)
922
(150
)
Other Expense Adjustment Items:
Interest Impact Related to Antidumping and Countervailing Adjustment5
5,537
-
5,537
(2
)
Other Expense Adjustment Items Subtotal
5,537
-
5,537
(2
)
Income Tax Adjustment6
(4,634
)
40
(5,988
)
(218
)
Adjusted (Loss) Earnings
$
(22,566
)
$
(3,884
)
$
(68,239
)
$
3,606
Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share (a non-GAAP measure)
$
(0.78
)
$
(0.14
)
$
(2.37
)
$
0.12
1,2,3,4,5 See the Gross Profit, SG&A and Other Expense sections above for more detailed explanations of these individual items.
6 Income tax adjustment is defined as the sum of gross margin, SG&A, and other expense adjustment items multiplied by the Company's federal incremental rate, which was 25.7% and 26.4% for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
