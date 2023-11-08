Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 .
Summary Results for Third Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
% Change
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
% Change
Revenue
$130.7
$119.0
9.8 %
$130.8
$119.0
9.9 %
Gross Profit
$56.0
$50.3
11.3 %
$59.3
$53.5
10.7 %
Gross Margin
42.8 %
42.2 %
60 bps
45.3 %
45.0 %
3 0 bps
Operating Income
$20.3
$16.6
22.4 %
$24.1
$20.9
15.1 %
Operating Margin
15.5 %
13.9 %
160 bps
18.4 %
17.6 %
80 bps
Net Income (*)
$15.9
$13.4
18.5 %
$19.1
$16.9
13.1 %
Diluted EPS
$0.28
$0.24
16.7 %
$0.34
$0.30
13.3 %
(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "In the third quarter, we delivered strong revenues growth, of 10% to reach $130.8 million, driven by growth in our European and North America regions.
New logo win momentum has been strong throughout the year and existing customer product expansion has also been healthy.
This quarter also saw further expansion in our operating margin to 18.4%, resulting in an operating profit of $24.1 million . As we have consistently done throughout 2023, we remained committed to executing our growth strategy across diverse regions and product categories. With a multitude of growth drivers at our disposal, including regional and product diversification, Sapiens is strategically positioned for both future growth and profitability."
Mr. Al-Dor continued, "We are heartbroken by the war taking place in Israel, and our thoughts are with all who are impacted by these brutal terror attacks. Despite the recent tragic events in Israel, our global business has continued to run smoothly, thanks to our dedicated global employee base. During this period, we have received support from our customers, prospects, the investment community, partners, and employees. We deeply appreciate the support during this challenging time."
In commenting on the company's outlook, Mr. Al-Dor stated, "Today, we are reiterating our 2023 full-year Non-GAAP revenue guidance of $511 - $516 million and increasing our full year 2023 Non-GAAP operating margin guidance from 18.0% - 18.2% to a range of 18.2% - 18.3%."
Management will host a conference call and webcast today, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time ( 4:30 pm in Israel ) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.
Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:
North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108
The live webcast of the call can be accessed at: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/sapiensq3-2023. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event at the same link for 90 days.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.
Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.
About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Investor and Media Contact
Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah
Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Investor Relations, Sapiens
[email protected]
+1 917-533-4782
Investor Contacts
Kimberly Rogers
Managing Director, Hayden IR
+1 541-904-5075
[email protected]
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
130,705
118,996
383,725
355,273
Cost of revenue
74,753
68,721
220,080
205,415
Gross profit
55,952
50,275
163,645
149,858
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
16,028
14,804
47,391
43,405
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
19,659
18,919
57,475
56,443
Total operating expenses
35,687
33,723
104,866
99,848
Operating income
20,265
16,552
58,779
50,010
Financial and other expenses (income), net
551
(82)
2,310
2,038
Taxes on income
3,710
2,893
10,627
8,342
Net income
16,004
13,741
45,842
39,630
Attributable to non-controlling interest
132
348
371
401
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
15,872
13,393
45,471
39,229
Basic earnings per share
0.29
0.25
0.82
0.72
Diluted earnings per share
0.28
0.24
0.82
0.71
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)
55,397
55,124
55,251
55,109
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)
55,813
55,581
55,657
55,595
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP revenue
130,705
118,996
383,725
355,273
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
55
23
165
69
Non-GAAP revenue
130,760
119,019
383,890
355,342
GAAP gross profit
55,952
50,275
163,645
149,858
Revenue adjustment
55
23
165
69
Amortization of capitalized software
1,418
1,442
4,274
4,323
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,835
1,806
5,531
5,446
Non-GAAP gross profit
59,260
53,546
173,615
159,696
GAAP operating income
20,265
16,552
58,779
50,010
Gross profit adjustments
3,308
3,271
9,970
9,838
Capitalization of software development
(1,638)
(1,492)
(4,975)
(4,859)
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,074
1,269
3,234
3,668
Stock-based compensation
1,038
1,141
2,960
3,201
Acquisition-related costs *)
11
161
21
561
Non-GAAP operating income
24,058
20,902
69,989
62,419
GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
15,872
13,393
45,471
39,229
Operating income adjustments
3,793
4,350
11,210
12,408
Taxes on income
(585)
(872)
(1,738)
(2,489)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
19,080
16,871
54,943
49,148
(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP operating profit
20,265
16,552
58,779
50,010
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
55
23
165
69
Amortization of capitalized software
1,418
1,442
4,274
4,323
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,909
3,075
8,765
9,114
Capitalization of software development
(1,638)
(1,492)
(4,975)
(4,859)
Stock-based compensation
1,038
1,141
2,960
3,201
Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs
11
161
21
561
Non-GAAP operating profit
24,058
20,902
69,989
62,419
Depreciation
719
1,134
2,750
3,208
Adjusted EBITDA
24,777
22,036
72,739
65,627
Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Revenues
130,760
128,354
124,776
119,486
119,019
Gross profit
59,260
57,992
56,363
53,774
53,546
Operating income
24,058
23,417
22,514
21,058
20,902
Adjusted EBITDA
24,777
24,393
23,569
22,092
22,036
Net income to Sapiens' shareholders
19,080
18,610
17,253
18,022
16,871
Diluted earnings per share
0.34
0.33
0.31
0.32
0.30
Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
North America
54,848
52,116
50,371
50,801
49,555
Europe
64,662
62,960
64,572
56,910
56,887
Rest of the World
11,250
13,278
9,833
11,775
12,577
Total
130,760
128,354
124,776
119,486
119,019
Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
87,356
74,950
251,757
222,539
Pre-production implementation services (**)
43,404
44,069
132,133
132,803
Total Revenues
130,760
119,019
383,890
355,342
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
46,053
41,369
133,339
119,414
Pre-production implementation services (**)
13,207
12,177
40,276
40,282
Total Gross profit
59,260
53,546
173,615
159,696
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*)
52.7 %
55.2 %
53.0 %
53.7 %
Pre-production implementation services (**)
30.4 %
27.6 %
30.5 %
30.3 %
Gross Margin
45.3 %
45.0 %
45.2 %
44.9 %
(*) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly term license, maintenance, cloud solutions, subscription, and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.
(**) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.
Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Cash-flow from operating activities
3,988
14,603
22,188
14,430
4,405
Increase in capitalized software development costs
(1,638)
(1,679)
(1,658)
(1,238)
(1,492)
Capital expenditures
(696)
(775)
(634)
(400)
(1,047)
Free cash-flow
1,654
12,149
19,896
12,792
1,866
Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)
-
-
30
1,100
-
Adjusted free cash-flow
1,654
12,149
19,926
13,892
1,866
(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
97,061
160,285
Short-term bank deposit
75,400
20,000
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
98,833
93,382
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
19,093
11,640
Total current assets
290,387
285,307
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
11,046
12,021
Severance pay fund
3,383
3,996
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
305,225
319,661
Operating lease right-of-use assets
23,713
33,688
Other long-term assets
16,399
13,671
Total long-term assets
359,766
383,037
TOTAL ASSETS
650,153
668,344
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
8,508
9,415
Current maturities of Series B Debentures
19,796
19,796
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
73,258
76,962
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
6,919
9,063
Deferred revenue
31,120
30,720
Total current liabilities
139,601
145,956
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Series B Debentures, net of current maturities
39,526
59,275
Deferred tax liabilities
10,716
11,363
Other long-term liabilities
12,499
13,312
Long-term operating lease liabilities
21,006
28,432
Redeemable non-controlling interest
82
89
Accrued severance pay
7,004
7,063
Total long-term liabilities
90,833
119,534
EQUITY
419,719
402,854
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
650,153
668,344
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
For the Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
45,842
39,630
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,789
16,645
Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures
47
61
Capital loss from sale of property and equipment
83
27
Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees
2,960
3,201
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:
Increase in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
(8,698)
(21,386)
Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net
(1,410)
(978)
Decrease (increase) in other operating assets
(4,107)
5,475
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(616)
7,527
Decrease in other operating liabilities
(10,110)
(15,122)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
363
(5,686)
Increase in accrued severance pay, net
636
(44)
Net cash provided by operating activities
40,779
29,350
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,145)
(2,334)
Investment in deposits
(55,379)
(133)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
40
31
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(3,467)
Capitalized software development costs
(4,975)
(4,859)
Acquisition of intellectual property
(177)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(62,636)
(10,762)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from employee stock options exercised
4,755
-
Distribution of dividend
(28,144)
(38,579)
Repayment of Series B Debenture
(19,796)
(19,796)
Dividend to non-controlling interest
(47)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(43,232)
(58,375)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,865
(3,540)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(63,224)
(43,327)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
160,285
190,243
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
97,061
146,916
Debentures Covenants
As of September 30, 2023, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:
Covenant 1
- Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .
- Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $417.2 million .
Covenant 2
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (36.68) %.
Covenant 3
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.19).
Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation