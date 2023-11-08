Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Announces Participation in Sidoti MicroCap Virtual Conference on November 15 and 16, 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a leader in building marketplaces and games around digital content that enables self-expression, today announced CEO Jonathan Reich's participation in the Sidoti MicroCap Virtual Conference.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VYESN5WXTr6alhfp5kkpuw

Zedge will conduct 1:1 meetings on Wednesday, November 15, and Thursday, November 16.

About Zedge

Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content people use to express themselves. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. Our leading products are the GuruShots photography game and Zedge's freemium digital content marketplace, which today offers mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds. The synergy between the game and the marketplace unlocks additional engagement and enables our community to earn money from their artwork. We also own Emojipedia, a website that is the leading source of information about emojis. In July 2023, we served more than 40 million users. For more information, visit https://www.investor.zedge.net/

Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

ir@zedge.net

