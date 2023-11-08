Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 93,911 of its ordinary shares in the period from October 30, 2023, up to and including November 3, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading venue
October 30, 2023
3,454
153.7252
XDOT
October 30, 2023
1,500
152.9065
ARCA
October 30, 2023
13,046
153.3816
INET
October 31, 2023
4,550
149.7645
XDOT
October 31, 2023
3,300
149.5518
ARCA
October 31, 2023
10,666
149.9905
INET
October 31, 2023
1,484
150.0418
IEX
November 1, 2023
100
149.5300
MEMX
November 1, 2023
1,544
151.3135
ARCA
November 1, 2023
4,852
151.8964
XDOT
November 1, 2023
11,317
151.0418
INET
November 1, 2023
459
151.6502
BATS
November 1, 2023
1,130
152.5739
IEX
November 1, 2023
98
151.2200
CHX
November 2, 2023
12,170
156.3542
INET
November 2, 2023
1,523
156.3426
XDOT
November 2, 2023
1,967
156.3608
ARCA
November 2, 2023
270
156.5384
BATS
November 2, 2023
2,469
156.1538
IEX
November 2, 2023
100
156.3800
EDGA
November 2, 2023
1
156.2200
EDGX
November 3, 2023
4,638
157.8132
XDOT
November 3, 2023
4,079
158.0103
ARCA
November 3, 2023
8,362
157.9756
INET
November 3, 2023
100
158.6300
EDGX
November 3, 2023
191
158.8900
CHX
November 3, 2023
289
157.8193
BATS
November 3, 2023
144
157.6500
BYXX
November 3, 2023
56
157.6500
EDGA
November 3, 2023
52
157.8500
MEMX
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,438,874.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,732,308. The figure of 203,732,308 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.
