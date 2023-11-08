Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 93,911 of its ordinary shares in the period from October 30, 2023, up to and including November 3, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue October 30, 2023 3,454 153.7252 XDOT October 30, 2023 1,500 152.9065 ARCA October 30, 2023 13,046 153.3816 INET October 31, 2023 4,550 149.7645 XDOT October 31, 2023 3,300 149.5518 ARCA October 31, 2023 10,666 149.9905 INET October 31, 2023 1,484 150.0418 IEX November 1, 2023 100 149.5300 MEMX November 1, 2023 1,544 151.3135 ARCA November 1, 2023 4,852 151.8964 XDOT November 1, 2023 11,317 151.0418 INET November 1, 2023 459 151.6502 BATS November 1, 2023 1,130 152.5739 IEX November 1, 2023 98 151.2200 CHX November 2, 2023 12,170 156.3542 INET November 2, 2023 1,523 156.3426 XDOT November 2, 2023 1,967 156.3608 ARCA November 2, 2023 270 156.5384 BATS November 2, 2023 2,469 156.1538 IEX November 2, 2023 100 156.3800 EDGA November 2, 2023 1 156.2200 EDGX November 3, 2023 4,638 157.8132 XDOT November 3, 2023 4,079 158.0103 ARCA November 3, 2023 8,362 157.9756 INET November 3, 2023 100 158.6300 EDGX November 3, 2023 191 158.8900 CHX November 3, 2023 289 157.8193 BATS November 3, 2023 144 157.6500 BYXX November 3, 2023 56 157.6500 EDGA November 3, 2023 52 157.8500 MEMX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,438,874.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,732,308. The figure of 203,732,308 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.

