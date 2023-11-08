

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



GAN Limited (GAN) is up over 96% at $1.75. Lumos Pharma, Inc. (LUMO) is up over 58% at $5.77. Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is up over 21% at $14.55. American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) is up over 17% at $5.05. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is up over 14% at $11.70. The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) is up over 14% at $1.85. Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) is up over 13% at $9.15. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is up over 8% at $148.00. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS) is up over 8% at $1.62. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is up over 7% at $18.69. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is up over 6% at $4.64. BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (BYU) is up over 6% at $2.93. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) is up over 6% at $1.94.



In the Red



Syntec Optics Inc (OPTX) is down over 36% at $5.32. Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is down over 32% at $10.85. Nerdy, Inc. (NRDY) is down over 25% at $2.30. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is down over 23% at $22.58. Royalty Management Holding Corporation (RMCO) is down over 20% at $5.75. Toast, Inc. (TOST) is down over 18% at $14.03. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is down over 14% at $21.06. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (JGGC) is down over 13% at $8.21. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is down over 12% at $2.55. Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is down over 11% at $16.21. Masimo Corporation (MASI) is down over 10% at $72.42. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO) is down over 10% at $1.23. Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is down over 9% at $1.91. PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is down over 5% at $4.25.



