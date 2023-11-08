ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.: Boost Profits and Bridge Gaps: ASTA-USA Translation Services on the Impact of Multicultural Holiday Communications

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / For more than 30 years, ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc. has worked diligently to connect cultures, communities, and commerce by eliminating language and cultural barriers. As experts in global communication, the organization has proudly assisted businesses, nonprofit organizations, and governmental entities of all sizes in improving their reach, internal dialogue, and overall engagement levels. While consistent and clear communication is pivotal during business interactions, building brand loyalty requires going a step further. With the holiday season around the corner, this time is essential for planning and curating meaningful holiday sentiments that resonate with audiences and allow businesses to stand out among a flood of other well-wishers. One of the most impactful approaches is to translate these messages into the native languages of business partners, employees, and customers.









A study conducted by Gallop shows that highly engaged companies are 21% more profitable than their noncommunicative counterparts. Despite this, communicating more frequently with employees or customers is not enough. Each correspondence must be strategic, purposeful, and designed for the target audience. Holiday communications present a valuable opportunity to express gratitude and connect with each reader on a personal level that values their individual experiences instead of reducing them to a statistic or an abstract figure. Research shows that 72% of consumers prefer to engage with brands that communicate in their native languages, but all Spanish, Chinese, French or Russian-speaking individuals have unique cultural backgrounds. Failing to take this into consideration can backfire and lead to a public relations nightmare instead of a thoughtful exchange. This makes it critical to work with an experienced translator who can provide guidance on cultural variances.

"In any multilingual or global communication efforts, cultural grace should always take the center stage to avoid faux pas, offending readers or demonstrating a lack of cultural awareness. Unfortunately, these scenarios are more rampant than ever with companies leaning on free translation tools, AI software or inexperienced human translators. Holiday greetings require an expert touch to create a universally well-received message and when done correctly, it truly strikes a chord with readers and places these brands in a league of their own. It's a small gesture that acts as a greater testament to respect and unity," reports Mr. Alain J. Roy, CEO of ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.

In the corporate world, marketing efforts are filled with gimmicks and fleeting fads, but thoughtful, genuine communication remains a linchpin for lasting success. ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc. believes in reviving the essence of effective marketing by forging authentic connections and building trust - one customer at a time. By embracing these foundations all year long, we help businesses leave a lasting impression that transcends linguistic or cultural barriers. ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc. will begin accepting holiday greeting translation projects for the upcoming season today.

Every day, corporations and governments of all sizes rely on the expertise of ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc. to translate their important written materials, and to provide real-time, live, human interpreting services by phone or video conference. Since 1987, ASTA-USA has provided specialized industry translation services in more than 70 languages to world-class organizations of all sizes. With a global operations division located in Houston, Texas, their client relations specialists, translation project managers, and specialized translation teams are strategically located around the globe to meet the demands of clients, guarantee responsiveness, and provide absolute translation accuracy. ASTA-USA's certified language translators are native speakers with industry-specific knowledge and a minimum of 10 years of translation experience.

