Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Highlights its Digital and AI Strategy and Progress at Second Digital Investor Event

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today will unveil its comprehensive AI and digital strategy at its second Digital Investor Event. Building off its Manufacturing and Digital Day hosted in March 2020, the Company will showcase how AI continues to transform the organization and enhance its value creation. Today's presentation will highlight Moderna's leading position in AI-powered innovation, its ability to harness the power of AI to improve efficiency and scalability across the value chain, and its development of an AI-centric culture.

Since its founding, Moderna has been a digital-first company. Building on its strong foundation of more than a decade of data in developing mRNA medicines, combined with its unique platform approach and cloud-native infrastructure, the Company is well-positioned to continue to scale using AI.

"Just as the personal computer changed the way we work and live, AI will completely transform our everyday lives. At Moderna, we are leading the charge of this AI revolution in medicine. It is as much about technology as it is about people and ensuring they have the right skills," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "We were built on the premise that the natural flow of information in life, mRNA, can be used to develop transformative medicines, and by embedding AI into every aspect of how we work, we are accelerating our mission to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines."

Moderna has already leveraged the impact of AI to increase its speed to market as well as advance the continuous improvement and quality of its products. AI helps optimize each aspect of Moderna's value chain - from drug design to commercial manufacturing. The Company will present a case study on how mRNA-4157 (V940), its individualized neoantigen therapy (INT), leverages a series of fully autonomous, integrated AI algorithms. These proprietary algorithms design the specific therapy for each individual patient. AI algorithms are also used to optimize the timely manufacture and delivery of INT to the patient. Moderna will present a detailed overview of the Company's AI-optimized manufacturing scheduling system, ensuring the timely administration of INT for each patient.

Moderna maintains an AI-centric culture through both educational opportunities for employees and easy-to-implement AI-powered tools. The Company's AI Academy also offers a unique and immersive learning experience to encourage employees to become proficient AI users and enthusiasts. After only two weeks of development, Moderna launched its own generative AI product, mChat, in May 2023. As of last month, nearly 65% of employees are active users, embedding the tool into their specific functions for customized support and meaningful improvements in workflow efficiency and efficacy.

"While 90% of tech executives believe AI is the center of the next tech revolution, only 10% of AI projects make it into production. "We're committed to not only changing this narrative, but to leading by example," said Brad Miller, Moderna's Chief Information Officer. "We know that successful AI implementation means putting our employees at its center, requiring an intentional cultural transformation and a mindset shift around how each employee approaches their work. Rather than adding complexity and viscosity as we grow as a company, we embrace and democratize AI so that every employee can create value measured by efficiency and efficacy."

About Moderna

In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio and integrated manufacturing facilities that allow for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past nine years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

