Independent Audit Reviews CommunityWFM's Internal Controls and Processes

CommunityWFM, one of the premier contact center workforce management software solutions in the industry, today announced that it has completed its GDPR and SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice, and received an attestation from the security firm. This attestation provides evidence that CommunityWFM has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

The GDPR, General Data Protection Regulation, is a broad-sweeping data protection law created by the European Union to establish the rights of EU subjects with respect to their personal data. Additionally, the GDPR establishes the data protection obligations of entities processing the personal data of EU data subjects, wherever such EU person's data is processed, whether in the EU or internationally.

"Based on our objective analysis, CommunityWFM is performing its due diligence to safeguard the nonpublic personal information of EU citizens it is responsible for," said Mark Hinely, Vice President, Privacy Assurance Services at KirkpatrickPrice.

A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of CommunityWFM's controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "CommunityWFM delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on CommunityWFM's controls."

Throughout the audit process, KirkpatrickPrice cited how CommunityWFM effectively supported their customers, had a proactive attitude towards making improvements, and was effective at utilizing resources to support the process.

"The CommunityWFM system was designed from the ground up to maximize data security," said Peter Schmidt, CTO of CommunityWFM. "Completing these audits with such positive feedback and receiving a certification from a respected firm like KirkpatrickPrice is a great accomplishment."

Companies can learn more about GDPR and SOC 2 Type II, including how it relates to CommunityWFM, the shared responsibility model, and more by visiting the Security and Compliance page on our website.

About CommunityWFM

CommunityWFM provides a unique, modern, and automated approach to contact center workforce management technology. After spending over a decade combining forecasting, scheduling, intraday management, adherence monitoring, mobile capabilities, and more into a single application, the CommunityWFM solution remains unmatched in its sophistication and maturity. With two product versions, Enterprise and Essentials, CommunityWFM is delivered to customers and partners with a passion for service and world-class deployment and onboarding methodologies. Leading companies spanning many different geographies and industries rely on CommunityWFM every day as the backbone of their contact center operations.

To learn more about the product or to join our reseller network, visit us at www.CommunityWFM.com. You can also find us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

