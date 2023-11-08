

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade gap widened to a five-month high in September as the monthly fall in exports exceeded the drop in imports, data from the customs office showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 8.92 billion from EUR 8.33 billion in the previous month. This was the biggest shortfall since last April. In the same period last year, the deficit was EUR 17.33 billion.



Exports posted a monthly drop of 2.8 percent in September. At the same time, imports decreased 1.4 percent.



Year-on-year, exports and imports slid 2.3 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively.



