

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $53.62 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $36.62 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $598.35 million from $547.68 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $53.62 Mln. vs. $36.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $598.35 Mln vs. $547.68 Mln last year.



