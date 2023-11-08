

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fed Chair Powell's opening remarks at the Federal Reserve Division of Research and Statistics Centennial Conference might get investor attention on Wednesday.



This week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will host Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng for two days of talks.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly down.



As of 6.40 am ET, the Dow futures were up 25.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 5.25 points.



The U.S. major averages remained in positive territory on Tuesday's close. The Nasdaq jumped 121.08 points or 0.9 percent to 13,639.86, the S&P 500 climbed 12.40 points or 0.3 percent to 4,378.38 and the Dow rose 56.74 points or 0.2 percent to 34,152.60.



On the economic front, the Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary) for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.0 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were 0.8 million barrels.



A 4-month Treasury Bills auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



The ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell will give opening remarks before the Federal Reserve Division of Research and Statistics Centennial Conference at 9.15 am ET.



New York Fed President John Williams will give keynote before hybrid event, 'Research and Statistics at 100: A Look at the Past, Present, and Future' organized by the Fed at 1.40 pm ET.



Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will participate in 'Community Reinvestment Act' discussion before the National Association of Affordable Housing Lenders Annual Policy & Practice Conference 2.00 pm ET.



Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will give closing remarks before the Federal Reserve Division of Research and Statistics Centennial Conference at 4.45 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.16 percent to 3,052.37.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.58 percent to 17,568.46.



Japanese shares edged down. The Nikkei average slid 0.33 percent to 32,166.48 while the broader Topix index settled 1.16 percent lower at 2,305.95.



Australian markets gained slightly. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.26 percent to 6,995.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.30 percent higher at 7,198.40.



European shares are trading mostly down. CAC 40 of France is declining 45.97 points or 0.65 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 18.26 points or 0.13 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 6.07 points or 0.08 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 3.94 points or 0.03 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.10 percent.



