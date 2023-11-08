WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ceva Inc. (CEVA):
Earnings: -$4.96 million in Q3 vs. -$22.30 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q3 vs. -$0.96 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 million or $0.02 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $24.07 million in Q3 vs. $30.05 million in the same period last year.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX