

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $80 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $56 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $677 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $3.85 billion from $3.60 billion last year.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $80 Mln. vs. $56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q3): $3.85 Bln vs. $3.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $15.1 - $15.5 Bln



