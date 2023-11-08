Perth--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - Peninsula Energy (ASX: PEN) is pleased to announce its participation at the 2023 Precious Metals Summit Zurich where it will be delivering a live corporate update on November 15th at 10:45 AM CET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to view the live webcast, accessible via the organizers' website, www.precioussummit.com.

A replay will be available following the presentation via the Precious Metals Summit Conferences website.

For more information: https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2023-precious-metals-summit-zurich/

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited (PEN) is an ASX-listed uranium mining company successfully progressing its 100% owned flagship Lance Project in Wyoming, which is one of the largest near-term uranium development projects in the United States. Lance is a long-life project which is being transitioned into to a low cost and sustainable low pH ISR operation. Peninsula is working towards restarting uranium operations at Lance in late CY2024, and once this is achieved, will establish the Company as a fully independent end-to-end producer of yellowcake. Lance will become an operational mine at a critical time in the uranium sector, with the growing need and demand for nuclear as a clean energy source continuing to grow globally. Through the hard work and efforts of the team, Peninsula will be well-placed to become a key long-term supplier of uranium and play an important role in creating a clean energy future.

About Precious Metals Summit Conferences:

Precious Metals Summit Conferences is a premier organizer of institutional investor conferences, renowned for bringing professional investors, portfolio managers and sell-side analysts together with developers and explorers from around the globe. Annual Precious Metals Summit events in Zurich and Beaver Creek are universally recognized as top destinations for resource investors and growth-oriented companies. The Summit also manages the official One on One Meetings Program at PDAC in Toronto. Please visit www.precioussummit.com for more details.

