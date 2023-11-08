Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08

From: Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 8 November 2023

Result of Annual General Meeting

Strategic Equity Capital plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 8 November 2023 all 13 resolutions proposed were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary)0131 378 0500