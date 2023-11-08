Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.11.2023 | 13:42
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Result of AGM

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08

To: PR Newswire

From: Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 8 November 2023

Result of Annual General Meeting

Strategic Equity Capital plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 8 November 2023 all 13 resolutions proposed were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary)0131 378 0500


Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.