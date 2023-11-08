

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Innovid Corp. (CTV) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$2.73 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$11.83 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $36.23 million from $34.47 million last year.



Innovid Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$2.73 Mln. vs. -$11.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.02 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.01 -Revenue (Q3): $36.23 Mln vs. $34.47 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $35 - $37 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $136 - $138 Mln



