EdTech Leader Swivl Expands Its Toolset, Launching the Mirror

The New Product Uses AI to Realize the Potential of Reflection in Classrooms

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Swivl, a future-ready edtech company with a suite of reflective tools, announced today the addition of its newest tool, Mirror, an AI-enabled hardware and software platform that automates reflection and brings valuable metacognitive insights for educators. The Mirror aims to partner with teachers and help them develop the metacognition and even higher-order skills students need to thrive with AI.





Reflection holds untapped potential to revolutionize education and prepare students for life in an AI-driven world. Automated reflection can help solve the intrinsic motivation challenge by fostering goal alignment on both individual and communal levels, expediting learning processes, and establishing fresh assessment benchmarks. The time of exclusively grading based on results is behind us; assessing reflection is now crucial for advancing education.

In today's classroom, there's not enough time for students to accurately reflect and for teachers to obtain this data. According to a study conducted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on average, American teachers only have three minutes per hour of instructional time to devote to activities that allow students to reflect on their learning. The Mirror makes it easier to apply reflection to more learning scenarios and will enable teachers to gather reflection insights quickly.

"After observing classrooms for more than a decade, we believe the implementation of AI into student learning must be done intentionally, and one of the biggest opportunities is in helping them reflect," said Brian Lamb, CEO and co-founder of Swivl. "Reflection is incredibly powerful, but it has been left behind other edtech advances. Fortunately, the Mirror allows educators and students to easily and regularly reflect throughout the learning experience and develop skills, creating short-term and long-term benefits."

The Mirror requires minimal teacher setup and can serve as a self-service kiosk, enabling students to engage in reflection at their convenience. Teachers have the flexibility to define recording goals and arrange activities for both individuals and small groups. These simple or multi-step activities encompass a wide range of tools for recording skills, discussions, visual thinking, and even mindful breaks. The device, designed for versatility, is rugged and portable to accommodate various usage scenarios.

"With the Mirror, teachers can spend less time setting up and gathering reflections and more time focusing on applying their insights," continued Lamb. "This brings the benefit of a more goal-aligned classroom and develops stronger metacognitive skills than ever - an essential skill for thriving in an AI-driven world."

The Mirror is available today with expected delivery within 30 days. Swivl is kicking off the launch with The Innovator's Program, a limited-time campaign for schools to partner with them on the software features that will be seamlessly delivered over the air with each month of use. As part of this partnership, participants can acquire the Mirror at a reduced cost and, in exchange, contribute a second Mirror to a school of their preference.

For more information on Swivl and Mirror, visit swivl.com/mirrorcampaign and view this video: https://vimeo.com/880856866/21e3d80e2b.

ABOUT SWIVL

Swivl is a future-ready edtech company with a suite of reflective tools. The company built its foundation in education with tools to support the development of classroom management skills. With over a decade of operation, Swivl has expanded to cover a full range of reflection applications for students and teachers.

