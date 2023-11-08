SPRK Media Group Inc.: Florida HVAC Giants Unite: Stan Weaver & Co and Cors-Air Announce Merger

Elevating HVAC Excellence Through a Century of Combined Expertise

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Stan Weaver & Co, a renowned leader in the HVAC industry, is excited to announce a merger with Cors-Air, another esteemed Florida-based HVAC company starting Jan. 1, of 2024. This strategic move brings together over 100 years of combined experience in the field, poised to revolutionize the HVAC industry.





This merger represents the union of two companies with a long-standing commitment to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction. This merger is not merely a combination of businesses; it's the fusion of knowledge, innovation, and the shared passion for elevating HVAC standards.

With an extensive and data-driven inventory management, Stan Weaver & Co is well-equipped to provide swift, top-tier solutions to meet the demands of its valued clients across the Florida territory. The company understands the importance of agility in today's fast-paced world, and its team is dedicated to delivering exceptional products and services that meet and exceed the highest quality standards.

"Our brand mantras, 'Elevating HVAC, building a legacy,' 'Engineered locally, leading globally,' and 'The future of HVAC, today,' reflect our vision and commitment to redefining excellence in the HVAC industry. We are a Florida-owned company, and we believe in local ownership while striving for global excellence. Our merger is a testament to our knowledge, wisdom, and commitment to the HVAC industry," said Michael Foley, Vice President/General Manager at Stan Weaver & Co.

The merger strengthens the companies' engineering capabilities, with a growing team of 11 engineers, including five Professional Engineers (PE) in staff, ready to tackle projects with unprecedented efficiency and professionalism.

"At Stan Weaver & Co, we take immense pride in our dedicated commitment to delivering quality products and services by representing the best HVAC manufacturers. When clients choose us, they can have confidence in the expertise of our highly trained team, who are always one step ahead of their needs. Our focus on human capital and technology intelligence as well as continuous education sets us apart," Derrick Roberts, owner of Stan Weaver & Co emphasized.

This merger signals a bright future for the HVAC industry, with Stan Weaver & Co poised to lead the way in innovation, service, equipment quality, and product reliability. The company thanks its clients, partners, and dedicated employees for their unwavering support and looks forward to continuing its journey of excellence as one united entity.

Furthermore, all clients and partners of both Stan Weaver & Co and Cors-Air can rest assured that with this merger starting Jan. 1, 2024, their current billing and payment remittance addresses of all the offices will not change, ensuring a seamless transition in financial interactions. Current manufacturer representation territories will also remain unchanged, ensuring continued access to the products they rely on.

This merger will make Stan Weaver & Co stronger in the full Florida territory, enhancing its ability to serve HVAC needs efficiently and effectively.

