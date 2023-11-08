IFT to Provide Customer Support Services for FIX4 Capital Lending

Smartsourcing leader will provide collections and default management services for automotive repairs

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), the leading business process outsourcing company for lenders, announced that it has been retained by FIX4 Capital to handle collections and default management processes. FIX4 Capital Lending provides consumers throughout Canada with financing options to pay for automobile repairs.

Recognized as a leading provider of smartsourcing, which combines experienced human resources with its proprietary IFT Ignite customer management platform, IFT provides clients with a highly skilled team of agents with deep industry knowledge to handle both front- and back-office functions for financial services organizations. Through this approach, IFT delivers services that go beyond typical customer service functions and extend into complex revenue-generating areas including sales, onboarding, and up-selling and cross-selling. In addition, IFT can structure its services to align with client branding, reporting, and workflow requirements.

"We found that IFT has the domain expertise and technical resources that sets them apart from other outsourcing firms in the financial services sector," said Kwame Yeboah, customer service manager for FIX4 Capital Lending. "Their support of our collections and default management responsibilities will be a tremendous asset to our company by allowing us to reduce overhead and assign in-house personnel to manage other initiatives."

Based in Montreal, Quebec, FIX4 Capital Lending offers automobile repair financing programs to Canadian consumers. The company provides alternate options for motorists to access credit, such as allowing borrowers to leverage the value of their vehicles to finance repairs.

"IFT is delighted to work with FIX4 Capital Lending and help the company improve its collections and default management processes," said Tod Chisholm, the company's president. "Financial services providers continue to recognize that delivering consistent, reliable, and compliant service is paramount for success. We recognize the trust our clients place in us, and remain committed to ensuring that we exceed their expectations, regardless of the assignment."

For more on how IFT's smartsourcing teams can support lending companies across the financial services sectors in both the U.S. and Canada, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions to lenders across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep lending expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's highly trained North American-based agents are fully trained in all lending and financial services processes, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. IFT's services enable lenders to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

