Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe-Pro USA Awarded HUBZone Certification by Small Business Administration Enabling Access to New State and Federal Government Contracting Opportunities

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced that its ballistics manufacturing protection unit, Safe-Pro USA LLC, has received HUBZone certification from the Small Business Administration ("SBA") allowing it to participate in the HUBZone contractual set-aside procedures for Local, State and Federal Government contracting processes.

The Historically Underutilized Business Zone ("HUBZone") program's purpose is to provide Federal contracting assistance for qualified small business concerns located in historically underutilized business zones, in an effort to increase employment opportunities, investment, and economic development. The HUBZone program includes unique access to certain federal government contracts, set-aside opportunities, and priority consideration in competitive procurements for certified companies in compliance with the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR).

"Securing Safe-Pro USA's HUBZone certification strengthens our competitive position in contracting opportunities and highlights our commitment to further invest in our local community where we manufacture our cutting-edge, American-made ballistic protection products. Through the HUBZone program and our recent U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract received in July, we have greatly solidified our ability to tap into the large Government contracting market, providing us with access to a growing number of valuable small business opportunities," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group."

HUBZone certification is awarded to businesses that meet specific criteria, including having their principal office located in a designated HUBZone area, employing a workforce that is at least 35% HUBZone residents, and demonstrating a commitment to community development. Safe-Pro USA operates a R&D and manufacturing facility in Hialeah, Florida, where it manufactures its advanced ballistic protective products including Explosive Ordnance Disposal ("EOD") equipment, high performance composite armor plates, as well as an array of bullet-resistant vests, helmets, and shields.

Mr. Erdberg concluded, "Based upon the dramatic events unfolding both internationally and here at home, we are forecasting significantly increased demand for security products such as our certified body armor plates and customer-specified EOD protection products in 2024 and beyond. To meet this demand, we are making investments into building inventory levels to help ensure that we can support the needs of our customers at home and abroad."

