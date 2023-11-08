Direct integration between ShipStation and ChannelEngine allows merchants to easily import orders, streamline warehouse processes, and automate shipping operations

ShipStation, a leading cloud-based ecommerce shipping solution, today announced a partnership with ChannelEngine, a leading global marketplace integration platform, to support international growth and help merchants sell more on ecommerce platforms. The partnership sees ShipStation's shipping platform integrate directly with ChannelEngine's marketplace solution, and is now live in the UK, France, Germany, Australia, and North America.

Through this collaboration, ShipStation merchants will have access to ChannelEngine's network of 700+ marketplaces and digital sales channels around the world, providing them with the opportunity to easily reach new customers and markets. Sellers can easily list on marketplaces, synchronize their sales and inventory across all channels, and automate different aspects of their ecommerce operations, including product listings, pricing changes, order processing, and stock management. This enables merchants to effortlessly maintain and streamline their processes, while ensuring consistency across all selling channels.

By leveraging this partnership, merchants will have the ability to import orders directly from ChannelEngine to ShipStation and automate related shipping and warehouse processes. By eliminating manual tasks, sellers can create a more efficient shipping workflow and provide customers with efficient and resilient delivery functionality. Alongside this, ChannelEngine sellers will gain access to discounted carrier rates on ShipStation's platform, allowing them to ship domestically and internationally at competitive prices.

"Our Peak Season Report 2023 revealed that consumers are set to spend a staggering $253 billion on marketplaces globally this year," said Al Ko, CEO of Auctane, parent company of ShipStation. "Our partnership with ChannelEngine provides growing merchants with the best of both worlds. Not only are they able to coordinate their marketplace listings across multiple channels, they can easily automate their shipping processes, ultimately helping them sell more and maintain customer loyalty. ChannelEngine enables merchants to sell globally, while ShipStation makes international shipping effortless," finished Ko.

"Teaming up with ShipStation is a game-changer for both companies," said Jorrit Steinz, CEO of ChannelEngine. "We empower global sellers to sell more on marketplaces while ShipStation simplifies their shipping logistics, creating a winning formula for increased sales and customer satisfaction," finished Steinz.

The new integration is now available for all merchants on the ShipStation platform. Learn more about the partnership here and start your free trial with ShipStation today.

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce merchants rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. Since 2011, ShipStation's online shipping solution has helped businesses scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers over 400 integrations and partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.

About ChannelEngine

ChannelEngine's story began in 2013 when we saw an opportunity to connect ecommerce businesses with global marketplaces. Since then, we built the most complete marketplace integrator and now we facilitate the sale of over 11 million products on 700+ sales channels. By integrating with multiple marketplaces and ecommerce platforms, retailers and brands can sell their products to millions of consumers worldwide, boosting online visibility and increasing revenue.

ChannelEngine is headquartered in Leiden, The Netherlands, and has offices in Munich, Dubai, Singapore, Melbourne, New York, and Toronto. Our clients include Sonos, Chicco, Brabantia, Safavieh, McGregor, and many others.

