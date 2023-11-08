DJ Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Nov-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 455.9174 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 216428 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN Sequence No.: 283576 EQS News ID: 1768377 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1768377&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2023 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)