Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2023 | 14:14
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M·A·C Cosmetics: MAC Cosmetics Aims To Inspire the Next Generation of Trans Makeup Artists

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / M·A·C Cosmetics:

BY ZOFIA ZWIEGLINSKA

Originally published by Glossy

Moving forward, MAC plans to bring the Viva Glam program to more of Mac's global markets. "Since we work with so many LGBTQ organizations around the world and have such great relationships with the community, we want to set up similar types of opportunities to introduce those groups to makeup artistry and MAC," said Elliott.

Continue reading here:

Image courtesy of Glossy

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from M·A·C Cosmetics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: M·A·C Cosmetics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mac-cosmetics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: M·A·C Cosmetics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801112/mac-cosmetics-aims-to-inspire-the-next-generation-of-trans-makeup-artists

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.