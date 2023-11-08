

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Group (RIO, RTPPF.PK), a mining company, on Wednesday announced that it has completed the acquisition of PanAmerican Silver's stake of 57.4 percent in Agua de la Falda for $45 million.



Additionally, the company has entered into a joint venture with Corporacin Nacional del Cobre de Chile or Codelco to explore and potentially develop the company's assets in Chile's prospective Atacama region.



As per the company, this paves the way for Rio Tinto and Codelco to start their joint exploration project of the asset. Previously, Agua de la Falda has been explored for precious metals with minimal modern exploration for copper.



Analysis by Rio Tinto indicates the prospective for new copper discoveries which will be the focus of the joint venture.



In pre-market activity, Rio Tinto shares are trading at $64.79, up 0.14% on the New York Stock Exchange.



