

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) revealed a profit for second quarter in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $146.9 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $150.5 million, or $2.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $1.63 billion from $1.58 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $146.9 Mln. vs. $150.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.19 vs. $2.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.92 -Revenue (Q2): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.



