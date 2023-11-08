The Gartner® Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2023, sheds light on emerging technologies likely to drive efficiency to enterprises and innovation leaders.

Shufti Pro has been recognised as a sample vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Identity 2023, published on July 26th, 2023. The users can read and download the report, which is available for Gartner® subscribers only.

Shufti Pro was mentioned at the bottom of the page under "Sample Vendors" on Page 59, among other Sample Vendors.

"We have been providing innovative IDV solutions to businesses across the world since 2017, and continue to improve by implementing the latest technological enhancements and robust data security policies," said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro.

The Growing Concerns of Generative AI

Gartner's report also sheds light on the growing concerns of deep fake technology and its increased usage by scammers:

"An attacker might use a presentation attack (e.g., using a picture of the target's face). Vendors' presentation attack detection (PAD) claims require careful scrutiny. Exhaustive evaluation is beyond the capability of most buyers. Active PAD techniques may erode UX benefits. Generative AI ("deepfake") attacks demand more sophisticated countermeasures, which become the key differentiator among vendors."

Ensuring Confidence in a Person's Identity

The report stated:

"Authentication protocols have the most forward momentum, driven by the interest in passkeys that is, multidevice credentials. Innovations providing confidence in real-world identity claims are reaching plateau. This includes identity verification and data-centric identity affirmation."

Shufti Pro Fortifying Trust and Security in the Digital Age

Shufti Pro assures businesses that only trusted and real people can pass verification, with up to a 99.7% accuracy rate. The platform provides all-in-one KYC and KYB solutions to enterprises, supporting 10,000+ ID documents in 150+ languages. The company accelerates trust worldwide by providing state-of-the-art AI-driven IDV services and thwarting online fraud globally.

Moreover, Shufti Pro recognised the importance of an IDV solution that can effectively spot deep fake deception and developed the most powerful biometric authentication algorithm, aiming to eliminate all kinds of modern ID spoofing attempts. The platform incorporates a depth perception algorithm and liveness detection, effectively spotting all kinds of deep fake and masking attempts used by the scammers.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2023, 26 July 2023. Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is a leading IDV service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. It has seven international offices and has launched 17+ complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify over 10,000 ID documents in more than 150+ languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 240+ countries and territories.

