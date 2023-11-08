BSI again recognized for innovating in-lab produced and scalable Advanced Botanical Material for gold standard biofungicide Quillibrium and QS-21 vaccine adjuvant for activating human immune system

Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI) has been named winner of the 2023 Sustainable Product/Service of the Year Award from the UK's Big Sustainability Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108489060/en/

Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI) wins the UK's Big Sustainability Award for Best Product or Service of the Year. Holding the Award is BSI's Diego Ibanez, VP Latin America (R), with BSI's partner company Croda Pharma's Marco Ciancia, UK Accounts Manager (C), and the master of ceremonies, award presenter and longtime ITV broadcaster Fred Dinenage (L). (Photo: Business Wire)

The Best Product/Service Award recognizes the company which, "has developed the technology in-house, owns the IP and demonstrates how this is contributing to the growing push for sustainable practices and business, while reducing the impact of business on the environment."

The Big Sustainability Award Dinner and Ceremony took place October 26 at the Hilton Ageas Bowl in Southampton, UK. Master of ceremonies and award presenter was longtime ITV broadcaster Fred Dinenage. Accepting the 2023 Best Product/Service Award was BSI's VP Latin America, Diego Ibanez, who stated, "The BSI team is proud that our contribution to human health and sustainable agriculture is receiving this international recognition from the industry. We thank the Big Sustainability Awards team of judges for this honor, as well as our great collaborators Croda Pharma and Syngenta for their valued partnership."

According to BSI CEO Gaston Salinas, "BSI's unique and proprietary platform for a truly sustainable and scalable production of plant-based products without sourcing raw materials from nature or conventional plantations has given birth to two gold standard products for human and plant health."

BSI's most recent technology breakthrough enables a robust supply chain for the vaccine adjuvant QS-21, thanks to a partnership with Croda Pharma. This next generation of QS-21 has been proven biochemically comparable and as immunogenic as the traditional QS-21, obtained from very old soapbark trees that grow predominantly in Chile. QS-21 is used in FDA-approved vaccines such as shingles, malaria, and RSV, plus promising new vaccine candidates and immunotherapy treatments such as cancer. Croda Pharma announced the partnership with BSI earlier this year and launched this award-winning innovation subsequently to their global customer base.

Meanwhile, the award-winning biopesticide Quillibrium, under a successful partnership with Syngenta established since 2019, has produced over 50% YOY growth of effective growers' adoption of the product in Chile and Peru, accumulating over 100,000 acres treated to date. Even greater adoption is expected as Quillibrium expansion plan materializes in Mexico, Brazil, the US, and EU.

Botanical Solution's winning of the Big Sustainability Award for Best Product/Service of the Year is the 4th industry award BSI has received in the past year, having also won the ICIS Chemical Business Process Innovation Award, the Best Biopesticide of the Year from S&P CropScience, and the Best Startup Business of the Year Award from the World BioProtection Forum.

About BSI

BSI, a Delaware Corporation has a proprietary R&D platform for truly sustainable and improved production of consistent and high-quality Advanced Botanical Materials (ABM). ABM-01 is the first ABM produced by the company, based on a tissue cultured plant called Quillaja saponaria. ABM-01 is the active ingredient used in two gold standard products, BSI's biopesticide Quillibrium and the adjuvant QS-21, used in modern vaccine development. To learn more visit us at www.botanical-solution.com.

About the Big Sustainability Awards

The Big Sustainability Awards started in Southampton, UK in 2018, organized by the UK's Southern Sustainability Partnership. It was originally focusing on companies and non-profits in the South of England which made the greatest contributions to sustainability. It has since expanded to include all the UK and international companies, as well.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108489060/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

info@botanicalsolutions.cl