BrainGu Named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / BrainGu, a leading innovator in software development platforms, has been named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. The 29th year of this list ranks North America's fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and fintech companies based on fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Making its first list appearance, BrainGu secured the 173rd position with an impressive 818% growth rate during this period.





"We are honored to be named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list," said BrainGu CEO, CTO and co-founder John "Spence" Spencer-Taylor. "This recognition directly reflects our unyielding commitment to delivering robust, scalable software solutions that meet the critical needs of both the federal and commercial sectors. Our impressive growth rate is not just a metric; it is an affirmation of our team's relentless drive for innovation, the loyalty and trust we have earned from our customers, and the industry's growing recognition of the necessity for platforms, such as our Structsure® offering, that are (rs)2: resilient, scalable, reliable, and secure."

As technology continues to evolve, BrainGu is at the forefront with its leading-edge DevSecOps platform suite: Structsure®. Trusted by a diverse base of federal and commercial customers, Structsure applies DevSecOps principles at all levels to ensure platform stability and comprehensive security while fostering innovation and developer autonomy.

This Deloitte recognition adds to the company's growing list of accomplishments including ranking 19th on the Washington Technology Fast 50 List, recognizing the fastest-growing small businesses in the government market. As BrainGu continues to expand its reach and capabilities, it remains committed to delivering software solutions that meet the evolving needs of companies across industries.

About BrainGu

BrainGu is a technology company specializing in developer-centric DevSecOps platforms and operator-driven mission applications. We solve complex challenges by taking a human approach to incubating and scaling technologies that solve real-world problems in the hands of operators and mission owners. BrainGu's platforms deliver resilient, scalable, reliable, and secure solutions at the speed of relevance. We deliver results in weeks, not years.

