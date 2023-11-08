Outer Banks Boil Company: Tripadvisor Awards Outer Banks Restaurant Its Top Honor for Family-Friendly Dining

Outer Banks Boil Company of Corolla Earns Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Honor, Ranking #1 in the U.S. and #6 in the World for Family-Friendly Dining

COROLLA, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Outer Banks Boil Company, an experience-driven, seafood takeout and catering company that specializes in signature seafood boils, has been awarded Tripadvisor's highest honor: the Traveler's Choice Best of the Best Award. According to the travel giant's website, the Corolla location has been ranked as the #1 Family-Friendly Dining Restaurant in America and ranks at an even more impressive #6 in the world.

Meals That Make Memories

Diving Into an Outer Banks Boil Company Signature Seafood Boil

"We are stoked to be recognized by Tripadvisor as the #1 family-friendly restaurant in the U.S. and #6 in the whole world. All thanks to our customers who wrote such incredible reviews about their experience and the entire Corolla team for their amazing work and consistent commitment to excellence.

"Just over 10 years ago, we started this business with one goal in mind: to make more than meals, but memories for each and every family we have the opportunity to serve. Outer Banks Boil Company was built to replicate a family beach tradition and to this day, we honor that foundation as we have become tradition for countless families over the years.

"This award is a true TEAM accomplishment and testament to our shared goal of always delivering quality ingredients, unreasonable hospitality and a unique dining EXPERIENCE to each and every family we serve," remarks founder Matt Khouri.

In 2012, founder Matt Khouri had just graduated from the Cameron School of Business at UNCW with a desire to implement his senior-project business plan in the Outer Banks. Despite the fact that the "business plan" received a "C" from his professor, Khouri was undeterred. Working from his apartment and swapping favors to get kitchen space in other local restaurants, all while juggling three part-time jobs, Khouri's plan was taking off. Word spread and demand for the Outer Banks Boil Company experience grew, so Khouri opened the Corolla location in 2016.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform helps hundreds of millions of people each month become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than eight billion reviews and opinions of nearly eight million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor.

About Outer Banks Boil Company

Outer Banks Boil Company is a unique seafood catering and take out concept that creates a fun dining experience that gathers people around the table to enjoy a delicious and perfectly prepared signature seafood boil as an alternative to the traditional restaurant experience. The brand currently has 11 locations in North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Florida.

