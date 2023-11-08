Zane Networks, LLC: Zane Networks Announces Danielle Carroll Memorial Scholarship

Scholarship Fund to Benefit Rising Stars of PHIT4DC, a Program that Provides Healthcare Technology Training and Certification for Underrepresented Communities

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Zane Networks, LLC, a leader in healthcare transformation services and solutions, has announced the Danielle Carroll Memorial Scholarship to benefit rising stars of the Public Health Informatics Technology (PHIT4DC) Workforce Diversification Program. This scholarship fund has been established to honor the memory of Danielle Carroll, a former employee who made significant contributions to the company. Danielle began as an intern at Zane Networks in 2019 and later became an IT Specialist while pursuing her computer science degree at the University of the District of Columbia. Sadly, Danielle passed away, and this scholarship fund has been created to commemorate her memory.

Danielle Carroll

"Danielle exemplified a person who was always willing to learn new things and was loved by all who met her," said Alexandra Jellerette, MA, President of Zane Networks. "Everyone was touched by Danielle's kind, humble spirit. When she took the PHIT4DC Health IT class in the fall of 2022, she not only took the course, but provided IT support to the entire class and eventually was highlighted in the UDC publication for her outstanding participation. Danielle was truly a shining star at Zane Networks, and the company is honored to establish this scholarship in her name to support other talented students participating in the PHIT4DC program."

PHIT4DC provides healthcare technology training and certification at no cost for underrepresented communities. The initiative is made possible by a $8.7 million grant from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Ten Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) have been selected to receive funding as part of this program, with the aim of training up to 4,000 individuals in public health technology and data collection over the course of the four-year grant.

Scholarship applications for the 2024 Spring Semester are due by November 17. To apply, please download and complete the application form. This scholarship is a meaningful way to honor Danielle Carroll's memory and continue her legacy by supporting emerging talents in the field of healthcare technology and informatics.

About Zane Networks, LLC

Zane Networks is an award-winning provider of healthcare transformation services and solutions. Our team focuses on providing strategic, high-quality services in many areas including health quality improvement, telehealth/digital health solutions, public health outreach and health and human services software and application development. We leverage our deep clinical, technical, and management expertise to help transform health and hospital systems to support better and more equitable care for individuals. Founded in 2000, Zane Networks is certified as a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB/EDWOSB) and HUBZone business by the SBA and is also certified as a Washington D.C. CBE and Maryland MBE company. For more information, visit www.zanenetworks.com.

###

Media Contact: Dave Anderson

770-401-1044

dave@andersoni.com

SOURCE: Zane Networks, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801125/zane-networks-announces-danielle-carroll-memorial-scholarship