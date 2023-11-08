The new tech aims to promote inclusivity and broader access for users in the retail space

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - Retail AI startup Aisles has achieved a new milestone by securing the 28th position on Crunchbase. The development comes from the pre-launch of their latest product, HELPS, which has been designed to empower businesses in the retail industry by circumventing language barriers and interactions that seem artificial. The product, which has already raised $1 million in pre-seed funding, will be a separate entity and has been developed over an extended period by the same team of machine learning scientists and user design and experience specialists behind Aisles. The tech at HELPS has features such as multi-modal interactions, voice emulation, and instantaneous translations that are poised to reduce friction associated with adopting new technologies.



The product will also help improve accessibility by providing instantaneous translations to ensure that individuals who speak different languages can equally engage with the AI assistant. This is expected to redefine how individuals and businesses engage with technology to help create a more natural, inclusive, and efficient interaction experience.

Expressing excitement about this achievement, Jesus Ortiz Paz, CEO of Aisles and singer of Fuerza Regida, said, "The remarkable capabilities of our AI assistant represent a substantial leap forward in how individuals and businesses can engage with technology to make it more inclusive. The excitement in tech circles about its possibilities is leading to growing interests and is behind our rise in crunchbase rankings."

HELPS also helps verifies the authenticity of images, links, videos, news sources and phone numbers to ensure calls are legitimate. This helps safeguard people from potential scams and misinformation.

With the release, the company also reported that Jimmy Humilde, co-founder of Rancho Humilde, has invested in Aisles with a 7-figure deal.

Speaking about the developments, the company's Chairman, Ignacio Rosales, said, "To see the direction that Aisles is taking under the new leadership of Jesus is truly inspiring. Jesus keeps on amazing me with his work ethic and how he worked on this venture day and night. It's a testament to Jesus Ortiz Paz's multifaceted talent, seamlessly straddling the realms of tech and tunes. We also now have Jimmy come on board, which will further help us to expand HELPS' capabilities and be able to help more retail stakeholders."





People interested in learning more about Aisles and HELPS can visit their website today.

