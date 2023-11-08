Rebalance Ranked in Forbes 2023 Top RIA Firms and Invited to Join Institutional Investor's Investment Advisory Board

Palo Alto, California & Bethesda, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - Award-winning, pro-consumer wealth management firm Rebalance is pleased to announce that it recently won two highly distinguishable industry accolades. The first is the prestigious Forbes Top RIA Firms 2023 award, and in addition to this honor, Rebalance has also been invited to join the esteemed Institutional Investor RIA Institute.

The Forbes Top RIA Firms award, compiled in conjunction with SHOOK Research, recognizes the top RIA firms in the U.S. based on a variety of elements, including assets under management and extensive interviews with firm leaders.

The Institutional Investor's RIA Institute is a series of private investment forums for senior executives from top independent RIAs across the U.S.

"We are honored to be named as a Top Wealth Advisor by the highly respected Forbes, and are equally thrilled to be invited to join the Institutional Investor's RIA Institute, both of which are so highly respected in our industry," said Mitch Tuchman, Rebalance Managing Director. "As a firm that is dedicated to providing life-changing financial advice for our clients, we are excited to receive such prestigious recognition."

Rebalance currently has over $1.1 billion in assets under management. The firm stands apart from other RIAs in that it specializes in providing transparency, stellar service, low fees, and an Ivy League endowment-style of investing.

"To receive these highly-respected recognitions is a testament to the foundation of values and principles we have embedded within Rebalance," said Scott Puritz, Rebalance Managing Director. "We are thrilled to be recognized amongst the best and the brightest in the RIA industry."

About Rebalance

Rebalance is an award-winning investment firm that provides its clients with access to a fundamentally different and better set of investment options. For individual consumers, Rebalance360 combines world-class investing, financial planning, and personalized advice into a powerful and transformative approach to wealth management. Small business clients trust the firm's BetterK offering to help them reduce their 401(k) fees by up to 50%, improve employee participation, and "bring alive" employer-based retirement savings plans.

The Rebalance Investment Committee is anchored by four of the most respected experts in the finance world: Professor Emeritus Burton Malkiel, the world-renowned Senior Economist at Princeton University and author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street; Dr. Charley Ellis, the former longtime chairman of the Yale University Endowment; Jay Vivian, the former Managing Director of IBM's $100+ billion in retirement investment funds for more than 300,000 employees worldwide; and Kristi Craig, CFA, the first-ever Chief Investment Officer of the National Geographic Society, where she oversees a $1.4 billion endowment.

Rebalance is headquartered in Bethesda, Md. and Palo Alto, Calif., and currently manages more than 600 clients with more than $1 billion in financial assets under management. In 2018, Rebalance was honored by Schwab's Pacesetter IMPACT Award for Innovation and Growth.

Media Contact:

Katherine Cotter

Phone number: 3152728075

kcotter@rebalance360.com

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186575