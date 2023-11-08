Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced that the Company received a Clean Technology award as part of the Technology Fast 50 program for the third consecutive year. In addition, good natured® has also been named to the North America Technology Fast 500, recognizing its revenue growth of 900% between 2019 and 2022.

Now in its 29th year, the Technology Fast 500 is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies across North America. Launched last year, the Clean Technology award leadership category as part of the Technology Fast 50 program recognizes Canada's top clean innovators providing processes, goods, or services that reduce environmental impacts.

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®, credits the Company's technical expertise in manufacturing well-designed plant-based packaging, a robust acquisition strategy and commitment to making it easy and affordable for businesses to make the switch away from petroleum-based plastics with the Company's strong revenue growth between 2019 and 2022. Antoniadis said, "It is an honor to be recognized as part of the Fast 50 and Fast 500 award program for the third year running, and we're very proud to be part of Canada's growing clean tech community that's playing such an important role in creating positive environmental impact. I again would like to thank our amazing customers, team members and partners, whose commitment and dedication have made this all possible."

"These outstanding companies are amongst the elite of Canada's clean technology sector, developing and bringing to market innovations that create a more resilient and sustainable future for the environment," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program. "With ever-increasing business opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint, make energy efficiency gains, and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources, these winners distinguish themselves in a highly promising and dynamic space. They represent a cohort of innovators who are contributing to the environment and helping to create a sustainable business and technology landscape in Canada."

About the Technology Fast 50 program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise-Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include RBC, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About the 2023 Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest- growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186664