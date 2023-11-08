Kamux expands to a new region and relocates two showrooms in Germany

Kamux Corporation, Press Release, 8.11.2023 at 16:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in used car sales, continues to expand its operations in Germany and opens a new showroom in Hameln, Lower Saxony, in early December 2023. The new showroom is located close to Hanover, Minden and Bielefeld, which is yet a new area for Kamux with app. 1.5 million people. In addition, Kamux has relocated its showroom in Heide and is relocating the showroom in Ahrensburg, both located north of Hamburg. Following the opening of the new showroom in Hameln, the total number of Kamux showrooms in Germany will be nine.

"With the Hameln showroom we continue to build and expand the Kamux network in Germany outside of the Hamburg metropolitan area. This allows us to reach a greater number of both buying and selling customers, and improve our brand recognition in Germany," says Martin Verrelli, Kamux's Country Director for Germany.

The new showroom in Hameln is located between Kamux's Hamburg area showrooms and the Düren showroom opened in May this year. The location is ideal, as the commercial area has several related and other businesses, and it is easily accessible and visible from the heavily trafficked Freeway B1. The showroom area allows for approximately 150 cars on display. In addition to expanding geographically, Kamux is also renewing and optimizing its existing showroom network in Germany.

"During the summer we moved our showroom in Heide to new premises where we are able to display approximately 120 cars. The Ahrensburg showroom will relocate in early 2024 to premises where we can have approximately 200 cars on display. In addition, our showroom in Nedderfeld will undergo a significant renovation. With the new and upgraded premises we are able to display a wider range of different cars and deliver better customer experience," Martin Verrelli continues.

A comprehensive network of showrooms is an integral part of Kamux's cross-selling concept, where the entire range of cars is available in all stores and customers can choose the most suitable way for them to do business with us. The showroom network also enables test drives and car deliveries to be organized conveniently for customers that choose to do business through digital channels, as well as purchasing cars directly from consumers and the in-take of trade-in cars.

